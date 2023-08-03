SEAFORD, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation announced yesterday the Woodland Ferry will be closed for repairs until at least Aug. 8.
The ferry transports vehicles and passengers from Seaford across the Nanticoke River to Laurel, also drawing traffic from nearby Delaware towns Bethel and Blades, as well as from Galesville, Maryland,
The six-car vessel carries approximately 225 vehicles every summer day, according to DelDOT.
The nearest Nanticoke River crossing is approximately 6 miles northeast at Market Street.
NOTE: The Woodland Ferry page on DelDOT’s website was not updated to reflect the closure as of 5 p.m. on Aug. 3.