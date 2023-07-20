The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the upcoming closure of Patriots Way which will detour drivers for the month of August.
According to a DelDOT press release, Patriots Way will be closed between Avenue of Honor and Zoar Road starting August 1 through August 23, weather permitting, for the replacement of a cross road pipe.
The department advised the following detours will be in effect:
Motorists traveling southbound on Patriots Way: turn right onto Zoar Road, then left onto Governor Stockley Road, then left onto Bethesda Road, then left onto Avenue of Honor to return to Patriots Way.
Motorists traveling northbound on Patriots Way: turn left onto Avenue of Honor, then right onto Bethesda Road, then right onto Governor Stockley Road, then right onto Zoar Road to return to Patriots Way.