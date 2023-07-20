ROAD CLOSED GRAPHIC

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the upcoming closure of Patriots Way which will detour drivers for the month of August. 

According to a DelDOT press release, Patriots Way will be closed between Avenue of Honor and Zoar Road starting August 1 through August 23, weather permitting, for the replacement of a cross road pipe. 

The department advised the following detours will be in effect:

  • Motorists traveling southbound on Patriots Way: turn right onto Zoar Road, then left onto Governor Stockley Road, then left onto Bethesda Road, then left onto Avenue of Honor to return to Patriots Way.

  • Motorists traveling northbound on Patriots Way: turn left onto Avenue of Honor, then right onto Bethesda Road, then right onto Governor Stockley Road, then right onto Zoar Road to return to Patriots Way.