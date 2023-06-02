MILFORD, Del.- Delaware's Department of Transportation is working on a forward thinking concept plan in preparation for development over the next two decades. Although, some in Milford say it's not needed.
As part of DelDOT's Corridor Capacity Preservation Program the department has come up with a concept plan to replace the on and off ramps on the overpass adjacent to Bayhealth Hospital in Milford.
The goal is to provide access to the surrounding properties if they were to be developed over the next 20 years.
DelDOT spokesperson C.R. McLeod tells WBOC the department would like to keep Route 1 as a limited access highway.
"If these properties are approved for development we don't want there to be exits and entrances off of Route 1," McLeod said.
State Rep. Bryan Shupe (R-Milford) believes the people of Milford have no desire for future development in the area.
"Historically, east of Route 1 for the Milford area has been held and future plans have been for recreation, agriculture, historic preservation of farmland and our natural resources, and at the most low-density residential. So that's where we would like to see it stay," he said.
Rep. Shupe said he was frustrated to learn about DelDOT's concept plan months after it had come out. He asked the department to hold a public meeting about. In that meeting on May 23, he said Milford neighbors were in unanimous agreement.
"Every single person in that room said they did not want to overpass to be moved," he noted.
McLeod said there is no price tag for the potential project, but that developers would be responsible for funding the access ways.
Milford City Council has already denied development proposals for the surrounding properties twice.
McLeod emphasized that plans to alter the overpass are not set in stone.
"Things get put out there especially on social media that this is happening and this is what it's going to be and that is just not the case," he said.
The public comment period will remain open for one more week. Public comments are accepted here: https://deldot.gov/Programs/corr_cap/index.shtml