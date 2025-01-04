DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Transportation says they are preparing for the "first significant snow event of Winter". The department shared their plans for plow crews and additional information for state residents.
DelDOT says they have 300 pieces of sow removal equipment and initial efforts during the storm will be focused on cleaning primary roads in Delaware, such as I-95, Route 1, Route 13, and Route 113. This will keep primary roads passable for drivers, according to the department. ("DelDOT cannot provide estimates on when specific roads will be plowed as conditions will dictate plowing operations.")
Plow crews are expected to move to secondary roads after primary ones are determined passable. Secondary roads include Route 9, Route 24, and Route 71, and then local roads.
In addition, DelDOT says they will begin brining roads in Sussex County starting Sunday morning. Route 1 and 13 will be brined in Kent County from the New Castle County line to Dover.
The department is offering a interactive map for residents to monitor road conditions in real-time.