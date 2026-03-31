SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- Sussex County officials and the Delaware Department of Transportation are collaborating on studies aimed at improving traffic flow along two of the region’s busiest corridors, Routes 9 and 113.
The studies will examine stretches of Route 9 between Georgetown and Lewes, as well as Route 113 between Georgetown and Millsboro — areas that state officials and local drivers say frequently experience heavy congestion.
Officials say the goal is to balance infrastructure improvements with ongoing development, as population growth continues to increase traffic demand across Sussex County.
"Every year, I feel like it gets worse and worse. The infrastructure is not there, especially when you get closer to the beach," said homeowner Christy Smith. "We have a scooter in the summer, and I refuse to drive it on the roads now because of the number of people and cars."
With new housing developments bringing more residents to the area, transportation officials say the study will help determine how best to accommodate growing demand. DelDOT plans to collaborate with county leaders to develop a comprehensive master plan that prioritizes improving traffic flow while also considering the impact of development and land preservation.
For residents like Bill Mellen, who lives off Route 113, congestion has made daily travel increasingly difficult.
"One of the bigger problems that we have, especially when it's the busy season, is just really hard to even get on to a main road like 113. Even though we have stop signs and traffic lights all over the place, it just builds up so much that you can't even get out," Mellen said.
This project is still in the very early stages. Officials say the study will begin with Route 9 before moving on to Route 113. The project's tentative schedule has workshops focused on the Route 9 portion slatted for May and June.