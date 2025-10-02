REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation will begin work Friday, Oct. 17, on the Rehoboth Avenue Bridge over the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal as part of a statewide bridge painting program.
The project is expected to continue through early 2026, weather permitting. Work will take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with lane shifts and lane closures on Rehoboth Avenue during active construction hours.
Beginning Oct. 17, Canal Street will be closed. Eastbound motorists will be detoured onto SR 1A Rehoboth Avenue, exit right onto Grove Street, turn right onto 6th Street, and then arrive at Canal Street. Northbound motorists will be directed to turn right onto 6th Street, left onto Grove Street, and return to SR 1A Rehoboth Avenue.
Bicyclists may use travel lanes where “Bike in Lane” signs are posted. A flagger will assist pedestrians when sidewalks are blocked, and all pedestrian access will be restored at the end of each workday.
DelDOT advises motorists to use caution in the work zone and expect minor travel delays.