Seaford, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has sent out a reminder about the scheduled repainting project for the Front Street bridge (Seaford- Blades bridge) that spans the Nanticoke River. DelDOT says this will be in effect starting this Thursday, Jan. 15, and last into early April.
Due to this statewide bridge painting program, there will be a full detour on Front Street for the entirety of the project; however, pedestrian crossing will still be permitted. Motorists are reminded to use caution in this area and limit their travel days.
Detour - Southbound motorists will turn left onto Middleford Rd, right onto US-13 Sussex Hwy, right onto Concord Rd, and arrive back at Front St. Northbound motorists will turn right onto Concord Rd, left onto US-13 Sussex Hwy, left onto Middleford Rd, and arrive back at Front St.