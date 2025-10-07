LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced the upcoming installation of a speed camera on southbound SR 1 in the Minos Conaway Road Grade-Separated Intersection work zone near Lewes later this month.
DelDOT says the Electronic Speed Safety Program is being launched in partnership with the Delaware State Police and will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 21. Officials say signs to warn drivers of the speed camera will be placed along Route 1 before the work zone along with radar speed signs.
Once the camera is installed, DelDOT says there will be a 21-day warning period and drivers over the speed limit will not receive fines. Beginning Nov. 11, however, first-offense speeders will receive a base find of $20 plus $1 per each mile per hour over the 50-mph speed limit and other fees, according to DelDOT.
Driving at 61mph in the zone would thus result in a $20 base fine and an additional $11, with the assessment of other Delaware fees bringing the total to $118. Drivers with further violations can expect increasing penalties, according to DelDOT. These violations will count as civil penalties and will not accumulate points to driver’s licenses.
“Safety is a priority for DelDOT, especially in work zones where workers are most vulnerable,” Delaware Secretary of Transportation Shanté Hastings said. “Electronic speed enforcement in other work zones has reduced crashes and lowered average speeds. We expect similar results in the Route 1/Minos Conaway work zone which will be active for the next few years. Please remember to buckle up, slow down, pay attention and be patient.”
DelDOT says their Electronic Speed Safety Program was implemented on I-95 in July of 2024 and have since seen a 10% reduction in speeds and a 19% decrease in crashes in the area.
The Minos Conaway Road Grade-Separated Intersection project began this spring and is expected to last until the summer of 2028, according to DelDOT’s website.