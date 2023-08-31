DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation announced a new motorcycle helmet law aimed at reducing fatalities.
Signed on June 30, the law will go into effect Friday and holds that everyone who obtains a new motorcycle endorsement and anyone riding with them must wear a helmet and eye protection for two years after receiving the endorsement. Violators could be subject to civil penalty.
Motorcyclists aged 19 and younger are currently required to wear both at all times, and adult riders are required to have protection on hand. Helmets are also already required for anyone operating with a temporary motorcycle instruction permit.
“We know a quarter of all motorcycle accidents that occurred last year involved a newly endorsed rider,” Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski said. “By requiring this group to take extra precautions and wear a helmet we’re able to help keep Delawareans safer.”
Last year, 22 motorcyclists were killed on Delaware roadways. So far, 12 have lost their lives this year.