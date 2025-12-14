DELAWARE - DelDOT warns of icy roads and potential downed trees and power lines on Sunday night due to the low temperatures forecasted.
Transportation officials say there may be widespread ice on the roads that did not dry during the day. They say their crews worked today to clear and salt the roads, but that rock salt becomes less effective below 20 degrees.
They also warn with the high winds and snow on tree branches, it may be likely that trees or power lines will fall. They say drivers should be prepared for hazardous conditions.
DelDOT says if it is a must to travel overnight, drivers should drive slower, be alert for icy conditions, and give themselves extra time to arrive at their destination.