DOVER, DE- Volunteers at Calvary Church in Dover worked tirelessly this Thanksgiving to bring holiday cheer to those in need, delivering 1,600 meals to families across Kent County.
Dorothy Wood, one of the event’s organizers, highlighted the significance of the initiative on a holiday focused on helping others and giving back.
“Today we are delivering 1,600 meals to individuals who need a boost, who need encouragement today, and have a need—financial need, etc."
As volunteers packed each box with Thanksgiving staples, they recognized that their efforts were about more than just providing a meal.
Wood emphasized that offering a meal is just one small way they can support those in need.
“I want them to know that people care about them and are here to help, not just with food on Thanksgiving, but throughout the entire year."
The volunteers’ efforts didn’t stop with meal prep. Dozens of volunteer drivers also took it upon themselves to personally deliver hot meals to doorsteps across Kent County.
For Wood and other event organizers, ensuring these meals reached those in need was a key part of their commitment to giving back to the community.
“We are always inviting the community in, but we’re also going out into the community as well."
Dylan Freese, a volunteer who brought his children along, noted the importance of teaching generosity.
“I actually have my kids with me, and I love to bring them—it shows how to give to others, and I like to instill that into my kids. They enjoy going out and delivering those meals."
For many volunteers, like Tammy Michaels Loveless, the work was about more than just a holiday tradition.
“It’s just so touching—I take the phone calls for people who need meals delivered. It’s such a blessing to talk to them and pray for them if they need it."
As the church’s volunteers came together to serve both meals and hope this holiday season, they reinforced the importance of community support throughout the year, not just on Thanksgiving Day.