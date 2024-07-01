OCEAN CITY, Md. - A new law taking effect Monday in Maryland allows residents to buy alcohol through delivery services. This legislation permits drivers from apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats to deliver alcoholic beverages directly to customers' homes.
Delivery of alcohol was temporarily permitted during the COVID-19 pandemic and is now becoming a permanent fixture in Maryland.
Charles Heise, owner of Liquor Depot in West Ocean City, supports the new law. "It gives us more opportunity, more avenues to reach people we wouldn't normally reach, and just help our people. You know, they're at the beach. We're trying to make everyone's life easier, make everyone's life better. So I think it's a good thing for everybody," Heise said.
However, Mike Strawley, owner of The Bearded Clam, has significant reservations. "DoorDash, alcohol to go is just asking for problems. I don't see how it would work safely for minors to not get alcohol and possibly just people just getting alcohol that don't deserve it. Could be visibly drunk, could be intoxicated, could be suicidal, things like that. You're just opening up the can of worms but just letting it go out the door and I'm uncomfortable with that whole idea," Strawley expressed.
The state law requires delivery apps to verify users' identities and ensure they are 21 years or older. DoorDash has announced that it will thoroughly verify ID and age, with drivers eligible only after completing training on safe and responsible delivery.
Users can also opt out of seeing alcohol on their app. If a delivery cannot be completed, drivers must return the alcohol to the store.
Additionally, the law mandates that businesses selling alcoholic drinks must acquire authorization from a county liquor licensing board. Delivery drivers must first obtain a service permit, which costs $1,000 annually.