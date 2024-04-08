DELMAR, MD - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating an overnight fire at a vacant home in Delmar.
The Fire Marshal says firefighters were called to a house on East State Street just before 2 a.m. Monday morning for a structure fire in a two-story home. It took 50 firefighters 2 ½ hours to control the fire, according to the Fire Marshal.
The house was reportedly vacant at the time of the fire, according to investigators, and neighbors say it hasn’t been inhabited in nearly 20 years. No injuries were reported.
Total monetary loss is estimated at $100,000.
The State Fire Marshal asks anyone with information on the cause of the fire to contact them at 410-713-3780.