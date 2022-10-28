SALISBURY, Md.- A Delmar, Maryland man on Friday was convicted of First Degree Murder, First Degree Rape and home invasion among other charges related to the murder of a Salisbury woman.
On May 21, 2021, Kenneth Evans traveled to a neighborhood along Glastonbury Drive in Salisbury. He entered the home of Helen Riggins where he preceded to assault her for hours. Riggins was bound, strangled, raped, and murdered. In an effort to conceal the evidence of this crimes, Evans doused the victim and areas inside the home with gas and then set it ablaze before leaving on foot.
Evans will remain in custody pending sentencing.