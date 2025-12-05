DELMAR, Md. - A Wicomico County jury has convicted a Delmar man of multiple sexual offenses including the sexual abuse of a minor and attempted second-degree rape.
According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County, Derrick Henderson, 51, sexually abused a minor in his household in 2024. In order to protect the identity of the victim, prosecutors declined to release any further information on the case.
On Dec. 3, following a two-day trial, a jury found Henderson guilty of two counts of f sexual abuse of a minor, attempted rape in the second degree, attempted sexual offense in the fourth degree, and sexual solicitation of a minor.
“The survivor in this case exhibited the utmost courage in disclosing the sexual abuse, and in testifying at trial,” State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “I thank law enforcement for their diligent efforts and thorough investigation, which allowed this defendant to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Prosecutors say Henderson will remain in custody pending his sentencing.