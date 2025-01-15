Graham Arthur
SALISBURY, MD - A Delmar man has been sentenced for a hit-and-run in 2023 that claimed the life of a 59-year-old man in Salisbury. 

Prosecutors said Graham Arthur fatally struck Gregory Dennis on July 20th, 2023 near Rt. 50 and Boundary Street and did not stop. A months-long search ensued, and police eventually described the suspect vehicle as a possibly gold or tan Toyota Echo. 

On February 26, 2024, 41-year-old Graham Arthur, of Delmar, was indicted in connection to the crash. He was later arrested on September 6, 2024. 

Arthur initially faced seven charges but entered a guilty plea for failing to immediately stop at the scene of a fatal accident on January 10, 2025. The remaining charges against him were dropped. 

On Wednesday, Arthur was sentenced to 10 years with all but 6 suspended, according to Wicomico County Circuit Court records. Following those 6 years behind bars, Arthur was also sentenced to an additional three years supervised probation.

 

