DELMAR, Md. — A dispute involving two Delmar businesses is putting the town’s noise rules in the spotlight.
The issue was discussed during Delmar’s Oct. 5 Town Council meeting, involving Kylan Barn and The Groove restaurant.
Mayor Ben Jorden said the town is not currently moving forward with changes to its noise ordinance. He said the conversation was brought up during a council meeting to discuss what a more defined noise ordinance could look like.
“We're really not even, like, necessarily talking about doing anything really,” Jorden said. “The conversation was just brought up at one of the meetings.”
Town leaders say the discussion raised questions about what Delmar’s noise rules should look like moving forward.
The owner of The Groove said the restaurant wants to be a good neighbor, but believes the concerns involve more than simply keeping the volume down.
“The more successful the neighbor is, the better off we are,” Doug Marshall said. “But I think their position is they don't want to hear any sound whatsoever.”
Delmar already has noise rules addressing loud music and live entertainment.
Between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., noise from a commercial establishment can be considered a violation if it can be heard 100 feet away or more, according to the town.
Any changes to the town’s noise ordinance would require a public hearing and further action from the town council.
WBOC reached out to the owner of Kylan Barn on Tuesday. He said he does not want to make a statement until the ordinance is discussed at next week’s Delmar Mayor and Commission meeting on Oct. 12.