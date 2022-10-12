DELMAR, De. --- Tomorrow is his last day as a Delmar School District crossing guard for Thomas Bauer. From leading kids across the street to leading a town, Thomas Bauer has been for a little over a year. And now he is stepping down from the position be Delmar's new mayor. He is excited about becoming mayor but will miss the people that walked across his path.
"The kids are very friendly. So I'm just going to miss that and, Miss Niki and Kyle and some of the other people, " Bauer said.
The feeling is mutual from Miss Niki Watson. She lives in the area and walks to pick up her granddaughter from school.
"Oh, we love him from day one," Watson said. "She looks forward to seeing him every day, every day there and back."
And most people are excited about new endeavors.
"The folks here are not happy because they're losing their crossing guard," Bauer said. "They saw that on Facebook and stuff but, they understand. And hopefully, there isn't much lag between me and the next person.
An application is currently open for the next crossing guard, and they need more than one.
"We need one at each school," Bauer said. "It's important just for the kid's safety. We've been fortunate nothing's happened and we want to keep it that way."
The mayor-elect will be formally sworn into the position next month and the new crossing guard position offers a monthly salary of $355.