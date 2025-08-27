DELMAR, Del. - The Delmar School District has announced its plans to implement weapon detection systems for the 2025-2026 school year.
In a message sent to Delmar School District families this week, officials say they will be installing Xtract One Gateway Weapons Detection Systems at student morning arrival and some sporting events.
The school district says the installation of these systems is not due to any previous incident, but as a proactive safety measure and to assist with the security of students, families, and staff.
The detection systems are expected to arrive in mid-October, according to the school district, and officials say more information on the systems will be shared once the exact arrival date has been established.