DELMARVA– U.S. Senators and House representatives from Delaware, Maryland and Virginia responded to President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address Feb. 24.
The address touted tax cuts, reduced drug prices, border security upgrades and foreign policy.
Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) delivered the Democratic response from Colonial Williamsburg, questioning whether the president's policies are improving life for working American families.
Virginia Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (R-District 2) responded to Gov. Spanberger's address, stating, "Abigail Spanberger lied to the American people–just as she has lied to Virginians."
The statement continues in part, "I hope all Virginians watched and that their eyes are open to the smoke and mirrors game the democrats in Virgnia are playing, now on display for the entire country to see."
Rep. Kiggans also targeted Democrats in a Facebook post responding to Pres. Trump's address: "It was an inspiring and patriotic State of the Union speech tonight! Hard to believe how little the democrats stood and clapped while we celebrated America!"
Sen. Mark Warner's (D-VA) responses to both addresses flipped Kiggans' perspective: "Thank you @abigailspanberger for representing Virginia and delivering a strong and truthful response to the lies Donald Trump spread this evening."
"Walked out of the State of the Union because I couldn’t sit through hours of Trump’s lies," Warner also posted. "Americans know the truth: he’s spiking prices and wrecking our economy. We’re a better country than this."
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) has yet to respond to either speech, but said he was honored to deliver the annual Senate reading of Pres. George Washington's Farewell Address.
"It is particularly appropriate that this year's reading is delivered in the Senate chamber hours before President Trump is set to deliver his State of the Union Address in the House chamber," Kaine stated.
"Washington's words demonstrate a mixture of wisdom, patriotism, and selflessness that should serve as a model for all Presidents, and set the expectations of all Americans for how a President should approach the sacred trust of serving as America's chief executive."
Sen. Angela Alsobrooks said she would not attend the State of the Union: "Our country has been thrust into an accountability and affordability crisis through the cruelty, lawlessness, and greed of this President and his Administration. I will not dignify his actions with my presence."
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) also skipped the adress, instead joining demonstrators outside Capitol Hill.
"We cannot normalize Trump’s shredding of our Constitution, his attacks on our democracy, and his serial lying," Van Hollen stated. "That’s why I was proud to join true patriots at the People’s State of the Union where people gathered to speak up and stand up for the country we love, and called upon everyone to do their part to protect the great American experiment."
Maryland Congressman Andy Harris (R-District 1) reacted favorably on social media throughout the State of the Union, but has yet to issue a statement on the address.
Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) criticized Trump's claims throughout the evening on social media.
Speaking alongside fellow Democrats in a press conference before the address, Blunt Rochester said in part, “The only thing that this president has done is lead with fear and sow chaos.”
Blunt-Rochester continued: “The administration has turned vibrant American neighborhoods into places where people are even afraid to leave their homes, go to supermarkets ... However, these moments of chaos are also in the same wake of extraordinary strength from everyday Americans.”
Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride (D) also pushed back after the address.
"What the American people witnessed tonight was not a serious assessment of the state of our union — it was a trail of falsehoods dressed up as accomplishments in defense of a disastrous agenda," Rep. McBride stated, continuing, "Donald Trump's agenda has never put working people first. It rewards the wealthy and well-connected while working families pay the price."
Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) responded by speaking directly to Americans: "If you're a small business owner struggling with President Trump's chaotic tariffs or a military family with a loved one deployed near Iran, I cannot imagine feeling better after listening to this speech. Instead, you heard more bluster and empty promises from an unpopular president."
Coons continued, "President Trump ran on lowering costs, making America healthy again, releasing all the Epstein files, and keeping us out of foreign wars. He's failed on every front. If he wants to restore Americans' belief in the future of our country, he should stop with the self-congratulations we heard tonight and work on fulfilling those promises."
Visit cbsnews.com for the full State of the Union address plus highlights.
This article reflects congressmembers' responses prior to 10 a.m. on Feb. 25.