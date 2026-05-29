POCOMOKE CITY, MD– The Delmarva Discovery Museum will host a grand reopening May 30 in celebration of the community support which saved it from permanently shutting down.
The Museum closed March 20 after officials launched a fundraiser in January due to rising costs.
Supporters have since donated over $100,000, enabling the Museum to continue operations while pushing for a $200,000 goal. Donations are still being accepted through the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore.
"What began as an ambitious vision has become a powerful reminder of what a community can accomplish together," the Museum says.
The grand reopening will start with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on May 30, followed by contests, presentations, book signings and historical reenactments taking place through 3 p.m. Officials say visitors will also see new and expanded exhibits, as well as some works-in-progress.
The Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 30, with entrance fees waived for the reopening.
For more information, visit delmarvadiscoverycenter.org.