Delmarva Discovery Museum

POCOMOKE CITY, MD– The Delmarva Discovery Museum will host a grand reopening May 30 in celebration of the community support which saved it from permanently shutting down.

The Museum closed March 20 after officials launched a fundraiser in January due to rising costs.

Supporters have since donated over $100,000, enabling the Museum to continue operations while pushing for a $200,000 goal. Donations are still being accepted through the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore.

"What began as an ambitious vision has become a powerful reminder of what a community can accomplish together," the Museum says.

The grand reopening will start with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on May 30, followed by contests, presentations, book signings and historical reenactments taking place through 3 p.m. Officials say visitors will also see new and expanded exhibits, as well as some works-in-progress.

The Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 30, with entrance fees waived for the reopening.

For more information, visit delmarvadiscoverycenter.org.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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