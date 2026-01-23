POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - The Delmarva Discovery Museum has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser, saying rising operating expenses are putting new strain on the small nonprofit and its ability to provide daily care for its animals (including two river otters) and keep hands-on educational programs available.
Executive Director Christy Gordon said starting the fundraiser was not an easy decision, but museum leaders felt they needed to reach beyond their usual donor base as the slow season begins.
“It wasn’t an easy decision to start the GoFundMe campaign,” Gordon said. “We wanted to make sure that we didn’t send the wrong message out to the community, but the reality is we are really struggling.”
Gordon said the museum operates in what she described as a competitive nonprofit environment. She said Worcester County has 14 museums, alongside hundreds of other nonprofits, often seeking support from the same grants, donors, and local businesses.
Museum leaders said costs tied to running the 16,000 square foot facility continue to climb, including expenses for animal care, staffing, utilities and insurance. The museum says it relies on donations to sustain its operations and programs.
“All of the donations will go completely into operations,” Gordon said, adding that funds would support animal care, programming, salaries, and bills.
The museum’s appeal also focuses on the daily needs of its otters, Mac and Tuck. Staff members say their care requires specialized food, habitat cleaning and enrichment, and trained staff on site each day.
Office Manager Amanda Russell said the otters are fed three times daily and the morning routine includes feeding along with cleaning and sanitizing the habitat. Russell said maintaining the habitat can take roughly an hour and a half to two hours before additional enrichment and feeding activities later in the day.
Russell also said the cost of fish has increased, and the museum cannot lower standards of care in response.
“They’ve been used to a certain level of care, and we can’t justify lowering that because the cost has gone up,” Russell said.
Museum leaders said the Delmarva Discovery Museum serves local families and school groups, including field trips from multiple counties on the Lower Shore and Eastern Shore. Staff say they hope the fundraiser stabilizes operations and prevents future cutbacks that could affect hours, staffing and programming.
The museum encouraged supporters to donate or share the fundraiser, saying acting now can help prevent a crisis rather than respond to one.