The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl and fans across Delmarva are counting down the days until the big game.
The Derby Bar in Harrington was just one place where fans celebrated on Sunday night.
The bar owner, Onur, said it was an electric atmosphere.
"Last night it was kind of crazy because we had fans that came all the way from Philadelphia because they had a hockey game in Harrington," he said. "It was like 25-30 people with kids and everybody was going crazy."
Onur is looking forward to a packed bar on Super Bowl Sunday. This is the first year that Derby's is operating as a bar rather than a diner.
Other Eagles fanatics don't even have to leave home for the ultimate fan experience.
Christine and Shawn Bell live in Clayton. They run their own Philly themed bar right out of their basement. It's known as "The Bar Bell."
The Bells said their basement is jam packed with family and friends every weekend.
"It's like a rotating door every Sunday," said Shawn. "We are right in the Super Bowl part of it but every single Sunday it starts at 12 noon and we go until the last game is done and that's just us, it's what we love."
Another longtime fan, Adrieane Watkins, shows her love for the birds using balloon decorations.
Watkins has green and black balloons throughout her home. She said she can hardly wait for the big game.
"I'll be watching that's for sure and I'll be wearing my Eagles gear," she said. "I'll probably do one of those football player [balloon figures] for our party."
Eagles fans on Delmarva, on the road to victory.
Super Bowl LVII will be played on Sunday, Feb. 12.