OCEAN CITY, MD — Despite heavy rain and gusty winds kicking off the day, some residents and visitors across Delmarva chose to embrace the stormy weather in Ocean City.
For Kierstin and Kris, who are visiting from the DC area, the blustery conditions were expected, and embraced with a boardwalk walk in the rain,
"We knew it was gonna rain, it’s cold and blustery, but it adds to the ambiance, the atmosphere."
"We’re here for the off-season – but we still have a fun time!" they said.
The arrival of spring may not have been evident in the weather, but for many, this last bit of quiet before the storm of summer visitors is cherished.
"I love it during the off-season. It’s so nice to just wander around, see what's coming up – what’s happening in the area without the stress" Kris added.
However, venturing outside meant contending with puddles and seemingly sideways rain, making for a challenging drive. Even the sturdiest of trash cans struggled against the strong winds.
Some boardwalk businesses, like Trasher's, kept their doors open for those brave enough to face the weather.
“I know people are in Ocean City, hotels, as I ride up and down the highway I see a lot of people in the hotels – so we’re here for them!” said Les Morris from Thrashers.
Despite what seems like an endless string of washout weekends, he says they are always happy to be open,
"We have a lot of local guys and employees, so we’re here for them! No matter what," he added.