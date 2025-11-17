On a small farm on Delmarva, a quiet pasture is missing its main attraction in the days leading up to Thanksgiving after an alleged theft.
Farmer Thelonius Cook of Mighty Thundercloud Edible Forest in Birdsnest says 10 turkeys he had been raising since late spring have disappeared, and he believes someone stole them.
Cook told WBOC he first noticed something was wrong Tuesday evening when the flock did not return to their usual roosting spot. He said the birds are flock animals that typically come back at night, especially when there is food and water available.
“Turkeys are very communal. You know, they're also flock animals, so they don't leave one stranded,” Cook said. “Once I noticed that they didn't come back Tuesday evening, I started searching the next morning.”
Cook said he started with about 20 turkeys in late May or June. He lost roughly half of them early on to a virus but eventually transitioned 10 healthy birds out to pasture once they were big enough. The turkeys were part of his regenerative farming operation. Cook said he used them to scratch up the soil, eat pests and add organic matter to the fields where he plans to plant berries.
He also planned for the flock to help feed people this holiday season.
Cook said he had promised fresh Thanksgiving turkeys to his own family as well as people who live nearby. Financially, the loss is significant. He estimates the type of turkey he was raising can sell for 5 to 6 dollars a pound. The females appeared to be 15 to 18 pounds and some males were close to 25 pounds, putting the value around 150 dollars per bird.
Cook said he checked all the usual places where the birds tend to wander and spoke with neighbors, but there were no clear signs of where they went. He said the property is not easy to access, which makes the situation more puzzling.
He first contacted animal control in case the birds had been picked up along a road or found in someone’s yard. After a few days and more conversations with neighbors, Cook said his concern shifted from lost birds to stolen ones. He then made fliers, reached back out to animal control and contacted the sheriff’s office to report what happened and get the word out.
Cook said he will continue to farm and wants his property to remain a welcoming place for the community. He is hoping whoever took the turkeys, or anyone who may have received them, comes forward.