BALTIMORE, Md. - Thousands gathered in Baltimore today to mourn the loss of three firefighters who died in the line of duty early last week. A memorial service was attended by thousands of firefighters from across Maryland. Departments from Ocean City, Salisbury, and Pocomoke assisted in standby operations and some even joined in the memorial service. Salisbury Assistant Chief Rob Frampton says it's an honor to help.
“It's just a truly humbling experience, it means a lot the fire service is a brotherhood, sisterhood and just to be able to reach out especially that far away it's truly remarkable,” Frampton said.
The Ocean City Fire Department sent an engine and 10 emergency personnel to help with those standby services. Ryan Whittington was one OCFD member who made the trip to Baltimore.
“It makes it more real about the dangers of the job but it's also an honor to be here protecting Baltimore City and really honoring the three firefighters who lost their lives,” Whittington said.
The Ocean City Fire Department says crews are prepared to stay late Wednesday night or later to continue assisting the Baltimore City Fire Department.