DELMARVA - WBOC has compiled a list of fireworks celebrations happening across Delmarva next week for the 4th of July so you don’t have to stress the planning. If there’s a local fireworks show not listed below, please email the event information to news@wboc.com so it can be added!
DELAWARE
Bethany Beach: Thursday, July 4th. Bethany Beach Bandstand
Dewey Beach: Thursday, July 4th, dusk. Rehoboth Bay.
Dover: Thursday, July 4th, ~9:15 p.m. Downtown
Laurel: Thursday, July 4th, 9 p.m. Janosik Park.
Lewes: Thursday, July 4th, 9 p.m.. Downtown.
Millsboro: Saturday, June 29th, 9:00 p.m. Millsboro Little League Fields.
Rehoboth Beach: Saturday, July 6th, 9:30 p.m. Rehoboth Ave.
Smyrna: Thursday, July 4th, 9:30 p.m. Smyrna High School/Little League Fields
MARYLAND
Berlin: Wednesday, July 3rd, dusk. Heron Park.
Cambridge: Thursday, July 4th, 9 p.m. Great Boyle Park.
Crisfield: Saturday, July 6th, 9 p.m. Crisfield City Dock.
Easton: Thursday, July 4th, dusk. St. Michaels Road.
Hebron: Saturday, July 6th, 9 p.m. Hebron Volunteer Fire Dept. Carnival.
Kent Island: Thursday, July 4th, 9:15 p.m. Chesapeake Heritage & Visitor Center.
Ocean City: Thursday, July 4th, 9:30 p.m. Downtown & Northside Park.
Ocean Pines: Thursday, July 4th, after dark. Veterans Memorial Park.
Pocomoke: Friday, June 28th, dusk. Downtown, over the river.
Salisbury: Thursday, July 4th, 9:15 p.m. James M. Bennett High School
Snow Hill: Friday, July 5th, 9:00 p.m. Sturgis Park.
St. Michaels: Saturday, July 6th, dusk. St. Michaels Harbor.
Willards: Wednesday, July 3rd. Willards Elementary School.
VIRGINIA
Chincoteague: Thursday, July 4h, 10 p.m. Main Street.