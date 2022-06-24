WASHINGTON- The Supreme Court on Friday ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. The court's decision is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
Immediately following Friday's ruling, several lawmakers and politicians who represent Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia issued statements.
U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.): “Today, the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, and upended the lives of millions of American women. It is a cruel and wrong decision—very likely the worst Supreme Court decision of my lifetime.
“For nearly 50 years, women have had the constitutional right to privacy to make their own personal decisions about their health and future without a politician or an unelected judge in their bedroom or doctor’s office—no longer. The Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision takes away this bedrock constitutional right for women, and turns back the clock to a bygone era when unsafe and deadly abortions were commonplace. This radical decision also jeopardizes other constitutional rights that hinge upon Roe v. Wade—including access to contraception and marriage equality.
“The vast majority of the American public, myself included, continues to support safe and legal access to abortion, and thankfully many states, including Delaware, have laws that will continue to entrust women to make their own health decisions. However, many states have already enacted—or will enact—radical abortion bans that will force victims of rape and incest to carry their pregnancies to term. Many of these state laws do not allow for exceptions to save a woman’s life during a complicated pregnancy. This is why Roe v. Wade has been so foundational for so long—because a woman in Delaware and a woman in Oklahoma deserve equal protection under the law. And this is why millions of women—including many whom are pregnant—are terrified right now, and understandably so.
“This is a dark day for our country and our Constitution. In the face of what will surely go down in constitutional infamy for the harm it does to the Americans it ought to serve, I’m committed to doing everything I can to protect women from the pain that this decision will cause.”
U.S. Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Md.): “This is a dark day for our country. Six justices on the Supreme Court have decided to overturn the longstanding precedent established in Roe v. Wade, upending Constitutional liberties and putting lives at risk across the United States. We must answer this reckless decision with action – with protest, at the ballot box, in every state, and in every chamber of power.
“Maryland must remain a safe haven for all seeking abortion services. With the expected rise in out-of-state patients, we must continue bolstering our health infrastructure and broadening the pool of professionals ready to provide this essential health care. I once again reiterate my call on Governor Hogan to listen to the voices of Marylanders and release the funding needed to train these professionals at once. Additionally, Maryland must reaffirm its commitment to choice and the autonomy of women to make decisions about their own bodies and health care. It’s time for Maryland to codify the protections of Roe v. Wade into our state Constitution.
“As Maryland becomes a model for reproductive care, we know our work doesn’t stop at our state lines. We must actively partner with like-minded Attorneys General, organizations, and allies around the country to protect women, reproductive health care, and the rights that so many have fought for, for so long.
“History will judge this decision harshly – the fight isn’t over. Over the course of our history, we see time and again the arc of history bending towards justice, but it doesn’t bend on its own. It takes committed Americans standing up for what's right and for the freedoms and values we all believe in. I will actively fight any effort to use this decision in order to attack abortion protections here in Maryland and those seeking to undermine our fundamental rights. Today is a dark day, but we will not be deterred.”
U.S. Sen. Tim Warner (D-Va.): “This decision jeopardizes the health and autonomy of millions of American women and turns back the clock on nearly 50 years of settled and reaffirmed law – reflecting a Court that has increasingly issued politicized rulings that undermine the fundamental rights of Americans. This decision will take control over personal health care decisions away from individuals and give it to politicians in state legislatures across the country. I am heartbroken for the generations of women who now have fewer rights than when they were born, many of whom will be forced into life-threatening or prohibitively expensive circumstances to access health care as a result of this radical decision. For them and for all Virginians and Americans, I will continue working to protect needed access to safe, legal abortion.”
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican: "The Supreme Court of the United States has rightfully returned power to the people and their elected representatives in the states. I'm proud to be a pro-life Governor and plan to take every action I can to protect life. The truth is, Virginians want fewer abortions, not more abortions. We can build a bipartisan consensus on protecting the life of unborn children, especially when they begin to feel pain in the womb, and importantly supporting mothers and families who choose life. That's why I've asked Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, Senator Steve Newman, Delegate Kathy Byron and Delegate Margaret Ransone to join us in an effort to bring together legislators and advocates from across the Commonwealth on this issue to find areas where we can agree and chart the most successful path forward. I've asked them to do the important work needed and be prepared to introduce legislation when the General Assembly returns in January."
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.): “I am deeply disturbed that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, upsetting decades of precedent protecting the right of women to make fundamental personal decisions about contraception and abortion without unnecessary government interference. That’s why I’ve been engaged in efforts in the Senate to codify the basic framework of Roe v. Wade and related cases into federal law. We’re not going to give up on the fight to protect the right to choose.”
U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.): “Today’s outrageous ruling from the far-right packed Supreme Court jeopardizes the health of millions of women around our nation. The Supreme Court has thrown aside the Constitution and is instead forcing its ideological beliefs down the throats of the American people. This is a results-driven ruling, not a rule of law decision, and it undermines the Court’s legitimacy. This decision not only overturns the law of our land that has been in place for almost fifty years – it also flies directly in the face of the will of our country. The American people don’t want elected officials interfering in their most personal, private decisions. The Congress must act now to protect reproductive freedom, and I’ll be fighting with everything I’ve got to do that.”
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, a Democrat: “Today’s decision strips away the fundamental right of women to control their own bodies. Including in its sweep even survivors of abuse, rape, and incest, it robs all women of autonomy to make the most personal decisions about their health care. Its harms will have disproportionate impact on women of color and those of low income, many of whom already lack meaningful access to affordable health care of any kind. And even more broadly, this decision overturning 50 years of precedent also threatens the rights of all Americans to make private decisions about their lives without government interference."
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, a Democrat: “Just one day after dramatically curtailing states’ rights to regulate guns, the Supreme Court has upended a half-century of legal precedent by permitting states to regulate women’s most basic freedom — control over our own bodies. It is a sad statement about this Court’s priorities, which are so far out of step with the American people and explain the public’s cratering confidence in its highest court. While Delaware has robust statutory protections in place for abortion — and I am more grateful by the day that our legislators and advocates had the foresight to install those safeguards — the truth is that this ruling is a terrifying prospect for millions of people in other states.
"Make no mistake; the stakes now are not simple matters of opinion. It is a matter of fact that the draconian abortion policies this right-wing ruling has enabled will be harmful, even deadly, to women who either cannot receive lifesaving care or seek an abortion outside of a medical environment. It is a matter of fact that some of these laws enable criminal prosecution of doctors who provide life-saving medical care. And it is a matter of fact that these laws will disproportionately harm the working poor and people who already have children and may face economic destitution as a result of this ruling.
"Those of us who’ve spent our lives fighting to preserve this central right have not been alarmist. And we can be sure that other rights that we’ve taken for granted, including contraception and marriage equality may be next.
"Our priority now must be ensuring that people who need abortions have the resources to get them; ensuring public officials in our state continue to protect choice; and continuing to fight against efforts in Delaware and nationwide to curtail reproductive rights.”
Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker: “Today is a sad day for women across our Commonwealth and our Country. The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is the biggest attack on women’s rights in my lifetime and will set women back decades. Over 49 years ago, Roe v. Wade established a woman’s constitutional right to make decisions about her own health and body, and now after relentless Republican attacks, the Supreme Court has overturned this landmark ruling – allowing states to criminalize abortion, even prosecute women and doctors.
“One thing is clear: we must elect those who will protect that right and stop those who try to turn back the clock to the 1950s. Virginia Democrats are 100% deeply committed to protecting Virginians' right to an abortion – and ensuring that the Commonwealth will not be pushed back to the restrictions of the 1950s when it comes to women’s equality. We will fight every single effort put forward by Governor Youngkin and Republican leadership to criminalize abortion in the Commonwealth and will ensure that Virginia remains a safe haven for reproductive health care. Virginians will have access to the health care and reproductive health care they need.”
“I am proud of my vote over 30 years ago to codify Roe v. Wade in state law, and I am proud of the work that our office has done since to protect and expand access to reproductive health care services across Maryland. We will continue to champion the rights of women to make their own health care decisions and to safeguard the right to privacy for all Marylanders.”