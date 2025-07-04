CAPITOL HILL- Delmarva's Congressional delegation is reflecting on the passage of President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill” yesterday with mixed reactions.
The multi-trillion-dollar bill aims to expand tax cuts and bolster national security, among other spending goals ranging in impacts from the health care, manufacturing, and energy industries.
Maryland Eastern Shore Rep. Andy Harris (R) voted "yes" to the bill, despite expressing concern earlier this week regarding offshore wind tax credits. Harris says high-level talks with Trump Administration officials reassured him the proposed U.S. Wind project off Ocean City's coast will not move forward.
"The House Freedom Caucus fought to make this bill better at every stage—and we succeeded. We secured transformational wins for fiscal responsibility, border security, energy independence, welfare reform, and tax relief," Harris said of the bill. "We secured significant commitments on continuing to move the ball forward on the American First agenda, and thanks to President Trump’s leadership, the work to dismantle the Swamp’s agenda isn’t finished—it’s just getting started."
Maryland Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D) was among the democrats who unanimously voted "no" and explained her decision, saying, “Republicans have jammed through a cruel and callous bill that will rip health care and food assistance away from millions of Americans. All so Donald Trump can give massive tax breaks to his billionaire donors. It’s a betrayal of working class Americans who represent the backbone of our country.”
Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D) also expressed disapproval following the bill's passage.
"Once again Republicans in Congress put Trump before their constituents — voting for tax breaks for billionaires while cutting Medicaid, food and clean energy programs, and adding a whopping $4.2 trillion to the debt. A giant handout for the ultra-rich. A big, ugly betrayal for everyone else."
Delaware Rep. Sarah McBride (D) pointed to Medicaid cuts reportedly proposed in the bill in a house floor speech slamming the measure: "This bill is Trumpcare, and Trumpcare means 17 million more Americans uninsured and all the rest of us paying higher costs and driving further to get care. Over the last several months I've met with hundreds of Delawareans. Parents, patients, providers, hospital leaders, teachers, nurses, people across the state of Delaware, everyone asking us, pleading with us to kill this bill."
Delaware Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D) explained her "no" vote - "I voted no on this bill on behalf of every single Delawarean who told me their story and asked me to protect what they rely on. I voted for the parents working two jobs who rely on food assistance to feed their family, for the seniors that rely on the ACA, for hard-working families that want a good paying job, a low energy bill, and even lower grocery costs. I voted on behalf of a constituent who told me that me that if we ‘pulled on the thread of Medicaid, his whole life would unravel.’ When the time comes, Senate Democrats will be ready to repair the damage, rebuild our communities, and reestablish trust in Congress’ ability to govern on behalf of the people.”
Delaware Senator Chris Coons (D) also voted no, but has not yet released an official statement.
Rep. Jen Kiggans (R) Virginia joined her Republican colleagues in praising the passage, though noted her opinion that the legislation was not without its flaws.
"It’s important to acknowledge that no legislation of this magnitude is perfect,” Kiggans said. “My vote reflects a pragmatic assessment that the sum total of this bill will benefit Coastal Virginia and America. This bill represents months of intense negotiations and hard work to put working families first. It delivers real results that Virginians and Americans across the country have been waiting for and voted for in November— relief for their pocketbooks, security at the border, and strength in our military."
Democratic Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner issued a joint statement on the bill's success, saying, “With today’s vote, Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are one step closer to passing their bill to explode the debt and kill tens of thousands of jobs and rip health care and nutrition assistance away from hundreds of thousands of people in Virginia alone. Our constituents deserve better than a Congress and President willing to sell out America’s well-being and future to give the ultra-wealthy a tax handout. The consequences of this legislation will be stark—and Americans will know who is to blame.”
President Donald Trump is expected to sign the sweeping bill into law on Friday, July 4th.