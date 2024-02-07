DELMARVA - Draper Media’s Delmarva Sports Network is celebrating an important milestone today with their two year anniversary.
WBOC’s sister station first went on the air on February 7th, 2022 at 9 a.m. Delmarva Sports Network’s local live coverage began with a JV basketball game at Laurel High School between Delaware Military and Laurel. It would be the first of many live appearances by DSN at sporting events across Delmarva.
“We were really trying to connect with the community,” says DSN’s Kayla Santiago of those first days. “That was the one thing we really wanted to do.”
Since then, DSN has followed local teams as far as Connecticut and all the way to the Little League Softball World Series. Interviews have included pro athletes such as Ray Lewis, Adley Rutschamn, Alex Ovechkin, among many others. Their coverage has included non-traditional sports known and loved here on Delmarva, including boat docking and Bathtub Races. DSN has been featured on ESPN three times in the past two years, bringing wide attention to sports on the Peninsula.
Santiago says that wide reach has also helped Delmarva athletes garner the attention from recruiting colleges and universities.
“It’s been really helping athletes get college looks,” Santiago tells WBOC. “That’s also a goal of mine, to have these kids that want to play in college and giving them opportunities to be seen.”
You can watch more on Delmarva Sports Network’s 2 year journey and our interview with Kayla Santiago on WBOC News at 7 tonight, February 7th.
Congratulations DSN, and here’s to many more years of superb local live sports coverage!