Draper Media on Monday launched the area’s first and only local sports television station, Delmarva Sports Network (DSN).
DSN, which is on the air 24/7, will air a local sports program called The Final Score at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in addition to providing sports coverage in local newscasts on WBOC, WRDE and FOX21.
DSN will go in depth with sports specials, scoreboards, live and taped games. Coverage will include instant replay, slow-motion, play-by-play and color commentary. DSN will also air local programming such as Outdoors Delmarva, Travels with Charlie, Scorchy Tawes and Delmarva weather coverage.
Here’s how to watch DSN:
Free over-the-air on channel 16.2
XFINITY 1164 & 205
Verizon Fios 486
Mediacom 816
Find us online at DelmarvaSportsNetwork.com and make sure to follow DSN on social media:
Instagram: delmarvasportsnetwork
Twitter: @DelmarvaSports
Facebook: Delmarva Sports Network
TikTok: @delmarvasports
Snapchat: DelmarvaSports
Draper Media is locally-owned and operated by Draper Holdings.