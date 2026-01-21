DELAWARE - The Delaware Emergency Management Agency says they are watching the potentially-impactful upcoming winter storm and is urging people to be prepared.
The agency recommends residents to have the basics of emergency items in their homes, including shelf-stable food, water, necessary medications, flashlights, first-aid kits, and child and pet product needs.
Officials are also stressing to avoid nonessential driving, or if driving is necessary, to go slow and leave a larger following distance.
They recommend having a vehicle emergency kit with flashlights, flares, blankets, chargers, jumper cables, food, and water.
DEMA is also reminding residents to dress accordingly outdoors in layers with winter hats, gloves, and scarves, to avoid hypothermia and frostbite.
“DEMA will continue to monitor the developing weather situation and will update residents as more information becomes available,” says DEMA Director A.J. Schall.
For more safety recommendations, DEMA recommends visiting PrepareDE.org.