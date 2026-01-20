LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Justice has arrested a radiation oncologist on 25 felony counts of dealing in child pornography.
According to prosecutors, an investigation into Birer began after the Delaware Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received multiple tips generated by Google, warning that accounts allegedly belonging to Birer were flagged for containing child sexual abuse material. Detectives from the Delaware State Police then searched the accounts, revealing more child sexual abuse material, the DOJ says.
“The evidence in this investigation is shocking and abhorrent,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “There is absolutely nothing more important than protecting our children – especially when it comes to adults in a position of trust. I am deeply grateful for the ICAC Task Force’s fierce dedication to this mission.”
Attorney General Kathy Jennings’ office says Samuel Birer, 35, has been an oncologist at Delmarva Radiation Services since October 2025 and contracts with Beebe Healthcare. Prosecutors say there is currently no evidence suggesting the allegations against Birer are connected to his role in medicine. He has not been charged with contacting a child and investigators say they are not aware of any local victims.
Birer was previously listed on Beebe Healthcare's website in October 2025, which said he saw patients at the Beebe South Coastal Cancer Center in Millville and the Beebe Tunnell Cancer Center at the Abessinio Health Campus.
Birer was taken to Sussex County Correctional Institution on $625,000 cash bail.