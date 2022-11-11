Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.