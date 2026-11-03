WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Democrat Josh Hastings has won the race for Maryland House of Delegates District 38B, defeating the incumbent Republican Barry Beauchamp.
As of 10:45 p.m., Hastings carried a nearly 16% lead over Beauchamp with 21 out of 21 precincts reported.
Hastings, a two-term Wicomico County Councilman has worked at various levels in government, and has focused a lot of his work on conservation matters.
Beauchamp was appointed to the seat in 2024 to fill the remainder of Carl Anderton's term, who left to work in Governor Wes Moore's administration. The district is seen as favorable to Democrats, as then-Vice President Kamala Harris won it by 7 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election.
The seat was identified by statewide groups including the Maryland Democratic Party as a potential flip.