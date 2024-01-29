REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The familiar one-story building at the end of Baltimore Avenue that housed the Rehoboth Beach Patrol since 1987 is now history. Today marked the start of its demolition to make way for a state-of-the-art $4.9 million, two-story facility.
Beach Patrol Captain Jeff Giles took the symbolic first swings with a sledgehammer, signaling the start of the demolition. he says it was an honor to represent generations of guards,
"It’s representing the beach patrol, but it’s representing the alumni, our guards, our current guards past and present that have been through this building. The finest life guards in the country have walked through this building since 1987," said Giles.
The upgraded facility will provide the Beach Patrol with a training area, locker rooms, and common spaces. The first floor will house public bathrooms, a first aid center, and emergency services,
"It’s time, it’s time for the public to be able to use that building. It’s gonna be an icon for the city and for all of the public to use," added Captain Giles.
Following sledgehammer swings from local officials and Beach Patrol alumni, construction began immediately. Project managers from Delmarva Veteran Builders and EDiS Company said they are more than ready to get to work,
"Just to think about the number of people that visit Rehoboth throughout the summer, the number of people that are impacted by the facility, and in particular the guards that serve throughout the summer," said J.D Bartlett from EDiS.
Construction is set to complete in early 2025. The Rehoboth Beach patrol will temporality use a smaller facility near Henlopen Acres but remain fully operational.