Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 2 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&