CAROLINE COUNTY, MD - Less than 6 months after starting Denton Dolphins girls flag football, coach Sean Williams is spending Thanksgiving at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore with his team.
Williams, who launched the Caroline County team in July with help from his wife and son, told WBOC that things have been moving very fast for the Dolphins.
"The girls have a lot of pride in what they do," Williams said. "Very tough-minded little girls, very athletic and it's a lot of fun."
Players like
The Baltimore Ravens launched a pilot program in 2023 to support girls' flag football in Maryland. Most counties represented are on the West Shore.
"I said, well, we're a team on the shore ... we're in Maryland, so maybe they might want to help us out," he said.
Williams took a chance and emailed his favorite NFL team, the Baltimore Ravens. Within a few weeks, the Ravens offered 25 tickets to see the Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving night.
"I feel great, I'm going to keep saying great because it is great - that they support us and they actually see us on the Eastern Shore," Dolphin's player Miracle Johnson said.
Another player, Kaeden Hawkins, said she feels this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be recognized by an NFL team.
"Seeing that we have potential and like wanting to work with us because we are nice young ladies and I feel like we do deserve things like this," Hawkins said.
Taliyah Stull plays wide receiver, running back and quarterback for the Dolphins. She said the game is a chance to study new moves from the professionals.
"More improvement for girls because I know boys can play any sports, but girls don't really get attention," Stull said.
The Thanksgiving Night game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals kicks off at 8:20 PM at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.