DOVER, De. - Former Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver DeSean Jackson is reportedly in final talks to become head coach for Delaware State University's football program, according to reporting from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
According to the network's reporting, Jackson took part in an on-campus interview. According to an ESPN source, Jackson has long dreamed of coaching at an historically Black college or university (HBCU).
Jackson had a nearly fifteen year career in the NFL, known for his speed and ability to make big plays. He played for a number of teams including the Baltimore Ravens and then-Washington Redskins, but perhaps was best known for his two stints with the Eagles.
This would not be Jackson's first coaching job, since retiring from the NFL, he's served as an assistant coach at Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, California.