Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EDT MONDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 27/05 PM 4.2 2.2 1.9 2-3 MODERATE 28/05 AM 3.5 1.5 1.3 1 MINOR 28/06 PM 3.1 1.1 0.7 1 NONE 29/06 AM 2.8 0.8 0.6 1 NONE 29/06 PM 2.9 0.9 0.5 1 NONE 30/07 AM 2.5 0.5 0.4 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/02 AM 3.6 1.5 1.4 2 MINOR 28/03 PM 3.5 1.4 1.0 1 MINOR 29/03 AM 3.0 0.9 0.8 1 NONE 29/04 PM 3.3 1.2 0.8 1 MINOR 30/04 AM 2.7 0.6 0.6 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 28/02 AM 3.6 1.4 1.6 1 MINOR 28/02 PM 3.6 1.4 1.3 1 MINOR 29/03 AM 2.9 0.7 1.0 1 NONE 29/03 PM 3.3 1.1 0.9 1 NONE 30/03 AM 2.6 0.4 0.8 1 NONE &&