Cassandra Coleman performing at Seacrets, 9/26/26

(Harrison Webb)

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The show must go on! Some artists, scheduled to play at the cancelled Oceans Calling this weekend, played pop-up sets around Ocean City instead.

Sign outside Buxy's Salty Dog Saloon on Friday, Sept. 25, that reads "No concert, no problem, tonight we got KT Tunstall 9 p.m."

(KT Tunstall)

KT Tunstall, scheduled to perform Friday, held two free shows at Buxy's Salty Dog Saloon on 28th Street. She posted on Friday about the impromptu sets, saying "Making like it's 1996 again and hustling my own gigs - LOVE IT!!!"

KT Tunstall at Buxy's in OC 9/26/26 playing a pop-up set after music festival was cancelled. Video credit to @readwithmarcella on TikTok.

KT Tunstall talking about her pop-up shows at Buxy's in OC, video credit to KT Tunstall on Facebook.

Cassandra Coleman, scheduled to perform Saturday, also held a pop-up show at Seacrets on 49th Street. Coleman posted to Facebook Saturday, saying "We didn't drive 13.5 hours from Nashville to not play!!!"

Cassandra Coleman at Seacrets, 9/26

Cassandra Coleman playing Seacrets on 9/26 after 2026 Oceans Calling cancellation. Video credit to Jeff Warner on Facebook.