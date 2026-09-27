OCEAN CITY, Md. - The show must go on! Some artists, scheduled to play at the cancelled Oceans Calling this weekend, played pop-up sets around Ocean City instead.
KT Tunstall, scheduled to perform Friday, held two free shows at Buxy's Salty Dog Saloon on 28th Street. She posted on Friday about the impromptu sets, saying "Making like it's 1996 again and hustling my own gigs - LOVE IT!!!"
Cassandra Coleman, scheduled to perform Saturday, also held a pop-up show at Seacrets on 49th Street. Coleman posted to Facebook Saturday, saying "We didn't drive 13.5 hours from Nashville to not play!!!"