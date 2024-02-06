DOVER, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a reported armed home invasion that happened Sunday night in Dover.
Around 11 p.m., troopers responded to a home on Vanessa Drive for a home invasion robbery. Investigators say two suspects forced themselves into the home that was reportedly occupied by three adults and four children. The suspects confronted the victims and demanded money while one of the suspects displayed a firearm, according to police. The victims complied and the suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police say no one in the home was injured. The suspects have been described as a white male and a black male wearing dark-colored clothing and face masks.
Anyone with information on this home invasion is asked to contact Detective S. Ryan by calling (302) 698-8443. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.