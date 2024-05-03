CAMDEN, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a man after they say he drove the wrong way on South Dupont Highway and crashed into two police vehicles Thursday night.
According to State Police, a Dover Police Department SUV was driving south in the left lane of South Dupont Highway on May 2nd at about 8:45 p.m. At the same time, a Delaware State Police SUV was following behind. A Volkswagen, driven by William Geissel Jr., 55, of Camden, was traveling north in the left southbound lane of the highway, according to police.
The Dover Police SUV swerved to avoid a collision with the Volkswagen, but Geissel’s car hit the rear fender before crashing into the right side of the Delaware State Police vehicle.
Other troopers arrived at the scene and noticed Geissel showing signs of impairment. Sobriety tests were conducted, and Geissel was arrested. According to police, Geissel has two prior DUI convictions.
Geissel was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $4,101 secured bond and charged with the following:
-3RD Offense DUI- Felony
-Vehicular Assault 2nd Degree (2 counts)
-Traffic Offenses
Both the Dover Police Officer and Delaware State Trooper were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries before they were discharged. Geissel was not injured, according to police. South Dupont Highway was closed for about three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.