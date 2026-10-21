MILFORD, Del.– Officials announced detours in effect as the Annual Milford Community Parade makes its way through central downtown Oct. 21.
The Milford Police Department says the parade route on Walnut Street stretches from Seabury Avenue to NE 10th Street, limiting drivers crossing town east-to-west or vice-versa.
Detours will be in effect starting at 6 p.m. with separate truck routes, according to Milford Police.
Officials say parking along Walnut Street will also be restricted.
The following detours are recommended:
Eastbound
- Seabury Avenue to Cherry Street (right turn)
- Left onto New Street, right to Wilbur Street
- Right onto S Walnut Street, left to McCoy Street
- Left onto S Washington Street
- Right onto Milford-Harrington Highway (Route 14)
Eastbound Trucks
- Follow eastbound detour to McCoy Street
- Left onto Marshall Street, right to SE Second Street
- Left onto S Rehoboth Boulevard (Alt 1)
- Right onto Milford-Harrington Highway (Route 14)
Westbound
- Washington Street to McCoy Street (right turn)
- Right onto S Walnut Street, left onto Wilbur Street
- Left onto New Street, right onto Cherry Street
- Left onto Seabury Avenue, right onto Dupont Boulevard (Route 113)
- Left onto Milford-Harrington Highway (Route 14)
Westbound Trucks
- S Rehoboth Boulevard (Alt 1) to SE Second Street (right turn)
- Left onto Marshall Street, right onto McCoy Street
- Follow westbound detour to Milford-Harrington Highway (Route 14)