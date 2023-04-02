Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are most likely near the shore during the day Saturday, peaking over all waters Saturday evening when near storm force winds are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&