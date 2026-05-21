DEWEY BEACH, Del. — Dewey Beach is expecting close to 30,000 visitors for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. With the increased crowds, Dewey Beach Police say they are also anticipating an increase in jaywalking along Coastal Highway.
Dave Vogt works along Coastal Highway and said he's seen jaywalkers during Dewey Beach's summer season.
“Sometimes they go over the fence and around the ropes," Vogt said. "At the light, they'll go on the other side, where there's no crosswalk and just run across."
Vogt said he also frequently sees drivers failing to stop for pedestrians who are using crosswalks properly.
“Sometimes they'll just zip right through,” Vogt said. “Or a person will hit the button, and the lights will flash, so the driver speeds up to get through and not stop.”
Dewey Beach police said flashing pedestrian signs and a wave median installed along the highway have helped improve safety, but officials say the measures have not completely stopped dangerous crossings, especially during busy holiday weekends.
Officials said anyone caught jaywalking in town can expect to pay about a $111 fine, including the base citation and additional fees.
“Any crosswalk violations are very important to us because of the danger of crossing a major highway in the summer months in Dewey Beach,” said Cliff Dempsey with the Dewey Beach Police Department. “Everybody be mindful, there is going to be an extra police presence throughout Dewey Beach throughout the weekend. We do have neighboring agencies coming in to assist us because of the volume.”
Police are urging pedestrians to use designated crosswalks, push the button to signal accompanying lights, and reminding drivers to watch for flashing pedestrian signals and slow down.