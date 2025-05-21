DEWEY BEACH – Dewey Beach officials are stepping up enforcement of jaywalking violations, a move town leaders say is part of a broader effort to improve pedestrian safety ahead of the busy summer season.
While jaywalking has long been illegal, town commissioners say citations will now be issued more frequently and will carry a $50 fine.
With Memorial Day weekend approaching and the town expecting nearly 30,000 visitors, officials hope the stricter enforcement will encourage pedestrians to use designated crosswalks and reduce the risk of accidents.
Town Commissioner Paul Bauer said Dewey Beach has already made significant investments in pedestrian safety—but enforcement is now necessary.
“You know, they fly up and down the highway, we try and slow them down, we lowered the speed limit, they highlighted all the crosswalks, we dropped the blinking lights lower so it makes it more visible to the driver,” Bauer said. “We tried our best to educate everyone—and I guess that enforcement is the last step. That’s where we are at this point.”
Pedestrian safety signs have long been posted throughout the town, but Bauer acknowledged they aren't always followed.
"Statistically it's been major improvements, and we just want to keep it going, we'd like to get it to zero. Get it low or get it as close to zero as you can."
The dangers of jaywalking are familiar many like Kirstn Lewis, who works at The Block Party Hotel along the town’s main stretch.
“We’re right on the main stretch here in Dewey Beach, going to Ocean City, going to Rehoboth Beach—and a lot of people don’t realize we’re the party city,” Lewis said. “There’s so many drunk people down here. If you’re jaywalking and you’re not doing it safely, that can honestly be the end of your life if you’re not careful.”