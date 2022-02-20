DEWEY BEACH, Del.- The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating a multi-home fire that happened in Dewey Beach Saturday night.
According to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, they were called to 1701 Bayard Ave. around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a fire. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from three floors of the building. A sprinkler system did go off and was able to keep the fire confined with moderate damage to the outside of the building.
The Lewes Fire Department and the Bethany Beach Fire Company were also called to help.
It took crews two hours to get the fire under control.
No injuries were reported as the people inside, were able to get out before the firefighters arrived.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal says the fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damages.
The Fire Marshal is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.