DEWEY BEACH, Del.- An early morning fire in Dewey Beach heavily damaged three homes Saturday.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal says the fire started just after 3 a.m., at the 1900 block of Bayard Ave. When the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer arrived at the scene, the home was engulfed in flames. Several other fire companies were called to assist.
No injuries were reported.
Fire damage is expected to exceed $1,000,000.
Deputy State Fire Marshals are still investigating the fire’s origin and cause.
Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact state fire investigators at the State Fire Marshal’s – Sussex Division by emailing Fire.Marshal@delaware.gov or calling (302) 856-5600.