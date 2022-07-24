DEWEY BEACH, Del.- A Lyft ride turned deadly after a disagreement ended the ride early and a Maryland man was hit on Coastal Highway near Anchor Way in Dewey Beach early Sunday morning.
Delaware State Police said just before 2 a.m., 43-year-old Sidney Wolf, of Clarksburg, Md., and five of his friends, hired a Lyft driver to pick them up in Dewey Beach to take them back to their home in Bethany Beach.
Police said that while traveling southbound on Coastal Highway, the Lyft driver and the group got into an argument. The Lyft driver ended the ride and stopped in the middle of the southbound left lane and told the group to get out of the car, according to police.
Trooper said that during this time, a 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 27-year-old man, was approaching the stopped Lyft car. The man changed lanes to avoid hitting the back of the Lyft, but Wolf had just gotten out of the rear right passenger seat, and was standing in the roadway. The left front of the Corolla hit Wolf, police said. The driver pulled over while the Lyft driver immediately drove away from the crash, according to investigators.
Wolf died at the scene.
The five other passengers were not injured.
The roadway was closed for about four hours while the crash was investigated and roadway cleared.
The driver of the Lyft car has not been identified yet and remains under investigation.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.