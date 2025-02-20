DEWEY BEACH, Del. -- The Dewey Beach Mayor and Town Council are considering raising parking violation fines in an effort to keep tourists honest.
According to Dewey Beach Town Manager Bill Zolper, visitors often choose not to buy the town's $30, day parking permit but instead take their chances on parking and possibly getting a $45 parking ticket. Hourly parking is also an option, but drivers are still fined if rates go unpaid.
Officials are considering raising the fine from $45 to $65 for lower level violations including not having a parking permit, parking on the wrong side of the street, or parking in an expired meter zone. The fine would increase from $65 to $80 for higher level violations. Additional late fees for unpaid fines would increase by $15.
Zolper says the increases would help the town reach its fiscal year 2026 budget.
"Because Dewey Beach doesn't have any property taxes, we rely heavily on our parking," he says. "About $1.9 million of our budget comes from parking."
The Mayor and Town Council are scheduled to discuss and potentially vote on an ordinance revising the rates at the next meeting on Friday at 3 p.m.